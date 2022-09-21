JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating the scene of an accident that killed two adults and injured a child Wednesday evening.

According to JCSO Public Information Officer Joni Money, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Corner School Road at Bankston Road at around 5:45 p.m. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a Dodge Magnum and a Nissan Rogue collided head-on, resulting in three victims.

The drivers of each vehicle, a 59-year-female and a 38-year-old male, were pronounced dead by medical personnel who responded to the scene. A ten-year-old boy was airlifted to Children’s Hospital. The child’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Reconstruction Team is on the scene investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash. The identities of the deceased victims have not yet been released.