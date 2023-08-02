MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) inmates were struck and killed by a vehicle while working with road work crews in Marion County Wednesday.

Ronnie Steven Cornelius, 30, and Colt Eugene Morris, 40, were working on an Alabama Department of Transportation road crew in Marion County on Highway 278 before their deaths, according to a release from ADOC.

Both men were inmates at Hamilton Community-Based Facility, which had an 11-man road crew picking up trash along Highway 278.

According to ADOC, the men were wearing reflective vests and safety policies were being followed when the crash occurred. ALEA Highway Patrol Division troopers were notified and are currently investigating the crash.

ADOC stated that Cornelius was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree robbery out of Colbert County and Morris was serving a 30-year sentence for first degree theft of property out of Escambia County.

“ADOC would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of these two men who were killed in this tragic accident,” ADOC Commissioner John Hamm stated via a press release.