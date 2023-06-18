CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash Sunday in Cullman County left a 19-year-old Oneonta man dead.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Cristian Alvardo-Hernandez was fatally injured when the pickup truck he was a passenger in left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. Alvardo-Hernandez, who was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at around 3:45 a.m. about two miles south of Arab on U.S. 231. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.