COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Coosa County led to the death of a teenager from Montgomery earlier this week.

At 11:27 a.m. on Wednesday, William Romanowski was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup when his truck left the roadway and hit a tree, leaving him critically injured. The crash occurred one mile north of Equality on Alabama 259.

He was transported to Russell Medical Center in Alexander City, where he later died from his injuries.

No further information is available at this time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.