TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed an 18-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.

According to TPD Public Information Officer Stephanie Taylor, the victim’s Pontiac sedan was struck by an oncoming Ford F250 as he drove north from Second Avenue into the eastbound lanes of 15th Street. The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Pontiac was pronounced dead at DCH Regional Medical Center. His identity is currently unknown pending the notification of his family.

No further information is available as TPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate.