CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old was killed in a motorcycle accident on I-65 Tuesday.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed that Weston Montgomery, of Vinemont, died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday. The accident happened on I-65 near Exit 308, just west of the city of Cullman.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash. No other information is available at this time.

