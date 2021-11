TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Only one lane is open on I-20 & I-59 westbound near Tuscaloosa County due to a crash.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, crews are working to clear I-20 & I-59 near exit 71B in Tuscaloosa County as an 18-wheeler was involved in the crash. Drivers can expect delays and consider using alternate routes.

The right lane of the highway has been reopened.

