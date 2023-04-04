WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday night left a Jasper teen dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 17-year-old was injured when their Nissan Versa collided head-on with a Toyota Highlander at around 9:10 p.m. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Highlander was injured and transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 257 near the three-mile marker. Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.