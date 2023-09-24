TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night in Tuscaloosa County has left a teenager dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a 17-year-old, from Vance, was injured when the Nissan Maxima they were driving left the roadway and struck a ditch around 10:25 p.m. The juvenile was not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the crash and was transported to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries.

The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near the 136 mile-marker, approximately five miles south of Tuscaloosa, in Tuscaloosa County.