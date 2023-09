SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning has left a Leeds teenager dead.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 17-year-old was injured when the Mercedes they were driving left the roadway and hit several trees. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Dunnavant Valley Road, approximately eight miles west of Vandiver.

Nothing further is available as ALEA continues to investigate.