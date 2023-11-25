SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 17-year-old was fatally injured when the ATV the youth was operating left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned around 1:20 a.m. The youth was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Shelby County 62, approximately three miles east of Harpersville.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.