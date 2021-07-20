14-year-old killed in ATV accident in Lee County

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Lee County teenager was killed on Monday evening following an ATV accident, according to the county coroner’s office.

The 14-year-old, identified as Jaiden Ezell, was riding a four wheeler on a dirt section of Lee Road 393 when he reportedly lost control and was ejected from the vehicle. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris declared Ezell dead on the scene.

“He was killed instantly from a severe head injury and multiple blunt force injuries,” a press release from the coroner’s office said.

Alabama State Troopers will continue to investigate the incident.