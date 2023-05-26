A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old teen from Georgia was killed in an ATV crash in Cherokee County Friday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the teenager from Rome, Ga. was critically injured when the 2017 Mahindra ATV they were driving left the roadway, rode up a guy wire and overturned.

The teen was ejected and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment where they later died. An 8-year-old passenger was also injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both were not using their seat belts at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred at around 2:25 p.m. on Cherokee County 102 near Cherokee County 104, approximately two miles north of Cedar Bluff.

Nothing further is available as ALEA troopers continue to investigate.