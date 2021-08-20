10-year-old killed in Walker County crash

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 10-year-old was killed and several others were injured in a Walker County crash Thursday morning.

According to state troopers, the 10-year-old was injured when the Chrysler she was a passenger in crashed head-on with a Toyota Camry on Hwy 6 north of Oakman. Troopers said all juveniles in the Chrysler were taken to Children’s of Alabama.

The victim was pronounced dead at Children’s of Alabama.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to UAB Medical Center with serious injuries.

Troopers are investigating the crash.