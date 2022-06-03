COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was killed in a wreck outside Sylacauga in Coosa County Wednesday night.

The 17-year-old victim was a passenger on an ATV when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree before flipping over at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash happened on Pelican Lane, approximately 11 miles southwest of Sylacauga.

Neither the driver, Taylor Thomas, 19, of Sylacauga or the teen were wearing a seatbelt.

Nothing further is available as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.