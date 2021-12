WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Walker County Thursday morning.

Walker County Coroner Joey Vick confirmed the truck was traveling along I-22 when it left the roadway and went over the bridge at Blackwell Road. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

The truck was hauling peanut butter at the time of the crash.

