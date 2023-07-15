JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A person died in a Jefferson County single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Shady Grove Road at the Bluff Ridge Bridge just before 10 a.m. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, and the Shady Grove Fire Department extinguished the fire. Deputies couldn’t identify the dead driver.

The JCSO stated an SUV apparently struck the side of the bridge and left the roadway. The JCSO’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team went to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will attempt the identify the dead driver by performing an autopsy.