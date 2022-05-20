CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a wreck Friday morning outside Dodge City in Cullman County.

Dustin Nix, 20, of Remlap was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla after the motorcycle crossed the center line at approximately 6:10 a.m. Friday. The driver of the car was not injured. The crash happened along Alabama 91 on the 6 mile marker, 14 miles south of Dodge City.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.