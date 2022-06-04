BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 59-year-old man was killed in a wreck outside of Cleveland in Blount County Friday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Richard Hunt, of Vinemont, was riding a motorcycle when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree around 9:09 p.m. Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Blount County 13, about six miles southwest of Cleveland.

No other information has been released at this time.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.