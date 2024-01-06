BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Prattville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Bibb County crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Timothy Knox Jr., 39, was fatally injured when the Dodge Ram he was driving left the road, struck a tree and overturned. Knox, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger inside the Ram was injured and taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. The crash occurred around 3:25 p.m. about 10 miles east of Brierfield on Alabama 139 near Six Mile Creek. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.