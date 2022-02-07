TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating a deadly crash on I-59 in Tuscaloosa County that also injured one of their troopers Sunday evening.

According to ALEA, the three-car crash occurred near mile marker 62 just after 6 p.m. when a 1994 Ford Ranger crashed into the ALEA trooper’s vehicle. A third car was involved after the initial impact.

Breun Murray, of Northport, was later identified as the driver of the Ranger. He and the unnamed ALEA trooper were taken to a local hospital for treatment following the accident. Murray, 28, was pronounced dead a short time later, according to ALEA.

No other information has been released at this time as ALEA continues to investigate.