1 killed, 5 injured in Randolph County crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old woman was killed and five others were injured in a Randolph County crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to state troopers, Amberly Pike, of Anniston, was a passenger in a 2006 GMC Sierra that was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the GMC and four other passengers were injured and taken to local hospitals.

Pike was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but died from her injuries a short time later.

The crash happened at the intersection of Randolph County 43 and Randolph County 41, four miles northeast of Wadley, around 2:22 p.m.

State troopers continue to investigate the crash.