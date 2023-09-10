BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

According to state troopers, 37-year-old Zyra C. Sharpe was killed when the car she was riding in ran off Old Compton Road near Red Valley Road and struck multiple trees around 6:25 p.m. Sharpe, of Center Point, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The 19-year-old driver of the car and an 18-year-old passenger were also injured in the crash. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Troopers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.