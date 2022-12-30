TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed and another was injured in a Tuscaloosa crash early Friday morning.

According to Tuscaloosa Police, around 4:00 am an officer tried to stop a vehicle that ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue, but the driver continued toward Jack Warner Parkway. The officer then pursued the suspect as they continued driving on to 25th Street East.

Minutes later, Tuscaloosa Police claim the suspect vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree near the curve by Tamaha Trace. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment with unspecified injuries and an unidentified female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with ALEA are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.