JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old was killed and another man was injured in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday night in Jefferson County.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 9:45 pm and involved a pickup truck on Alliance Road in western Jefferson County.

The driver, Jeffrey Lynn Corbin, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 47-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the truck left the roadway and struck several trees.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.