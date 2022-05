BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was killed and another person was injured in a Birmingham crash Monday morning.

Birmingham Police said the two-vehicle crash happened on East View Boulevard at Five Mile Road. The deceased was identified as a 32-year-old female.

The other victim was taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the intersection of East View Boulevard and Five Mile Road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.