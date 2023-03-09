Photo taken at the scene of a school bus and car crash on Acton Road in Birmingham (Photo courtesy of the Rocky Ridge Fire Department).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Rocky Ridge Fire Department responded to a wreck scene after a car and Jefferson County school bus collided Thursday afternoon.

According to the RRFD, multiple units were dispatched to the intersection of Acton Road and Elmer J. Bissell Road to respond to the accident. There were no injuries to the school bus passengers and parents were contacted to pick up their children. An occupant of the car received a minor, non-life-threatening injury.

John Huddleston the Jefferson County Schools confirmed two students were onboard the bus at the time of the incident.

Two lanes of Acton Road are currently closed due to the crash.

