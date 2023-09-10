BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was killed in a Birmingham single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the 1300 block of Springville Road at 1:24 a.m., according to BFRS Lt. Catina Williams. A victim was pronounced at the scene, and a second patient was transported to UAB Hospital. Williams didn’t state the condition of the second patient.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Williams didn’t reveal the names of the victims.

