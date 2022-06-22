TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead Wednesday morning.

According to TPD, the driver was traveling west on 29th St. around 2:59 a.m. when he lost control of his car, hitting a curb and then crossing the center line of the road before crashing into a tree. The wreck was near Herman Ave. in west Tuscaloosa.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released once his family has been notified, authorities said.