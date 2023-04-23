A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a man dead and woman in critical condition Saturday night.

According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 3400 block of 15th Street Road at around 10:45 in western Jefferson County to investigate a crash. It appeared to authorities that one of the vehicles crossed over the center line, hitting the other head-on. Two people were transported to local hospitals. A 29-year-old man was later pronounced dead at the hospital and a 51-year-old female is in critical condition.

JCSO’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.