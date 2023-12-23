FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was killed in a crash on I-65 northbound Saturday evening in Jefferson County.

According to Fultondale Fire and Rescue Capt. Brad Cantrell, there was a two-vehicle wreck involving a sedan and tractor-trailer. The driver of the sedan was killed in the crash. Though the tractor-trailer was full, no hazardous material was released from it.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stated the crash occurred around 4:53 p.m. Fultondale Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Justin McKenzie said all I-65 northbound lanes north of Walker Chapel Road were shut down because of the crash. The ALEA reported all lanes reopened by 7:49 p.m.

Cantrell said the ALEA will further investigate the crash.

