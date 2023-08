CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Deatsville woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Chilton County Monday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred when the Honda Accord driven by Angelica Leavins, 31, collided with a Nissan NV3500 van. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at around 6:40 a.m. on U.S. 31 near the 210-mile marker, approximately four miles south of Clanton. Nothing further is available as ALEA continues to investigate.