BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating the scene of a fatal car accident on I-459 North Thursday night.

Lt. Slater with the Bessemer Police Department stated the traffic accident occurred near Exit 6. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Traffic homicide investigators were dispatched to speak with witnesses and assess the scene.

BPD could not release any additional information, as the scene is currently under investigation.

Stay with CBS 42 as this develops.