MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A 10-year-old girl was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash happened in Mountain Brook Saturday evening.

According to the Mountain Brook Police Department, the crash occurred at about 5:27 p.m. in the 3400 block of Cherokee Road. Before the crash, the vehicle was observed going at a high rate of speed on Old Leeds Road before turning onto Cherokee Road.

A woman and two girls were transported to a local hospital. One of the girls died because of injuries she sustained in the crash. The MBPD is continuing to investigate the crash.