SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A fiery car accident on Highway 52 resulted in one death and has shut down the roadway, according to Helena Police Department.

The one-vehicle accident occurred on the highway’s intersection at Dearing Downs Drive Thursday night after the car left the roadway and caught fire, resulting in the death of a passenger.

HPD is currently at the scene and is being assisted by the Pelham Police Department and members of the Shelby County Traffic Homicide Team.

Hwy 52 will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route as the scene continues to be investigated.

