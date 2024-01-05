BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Blount County left a man dead and three others injured Friday afternoon, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.

Steven Winston, 25, was critically injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree on Alabama 79. Winston was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three male passengers were injured and transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. The crash occurred at around 1:30 p.m. near mile marker 40, approximately two miles east of Blountsville.

No further information is available as ALEA troopers continue to investigate.