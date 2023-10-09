HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that resulted in two crashes on I-65 Monday evening.

According to HPD Captain Keith Czeskleba, the first crash occurred on Valleydale Road at the I-65 overpass. The preliminary investigation suggests that a Ford Expedition was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Valleydale Road when it struck a Toyota Camry head-on.

The driver of the Expedition then fled the scene on foot and was struck by a Mitsubishi Outlander on I-65 South, resulting in a second crash. He was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Both the driver and passenger of the Camry were transported to UAB Hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead on arrival. The driver is currently being treated for serious injuries. The driver of the Outlander remained on the scene.

Traffic delays are to be expected as Hoover Police investigators continue to assess the crash scenes.