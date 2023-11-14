BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed, and two others were injured in a Blount County crash Monday afternoon.

According to state troopers, 45-year-old Christina M. Bass was driving on Hwy 75 when she collided head-on with another vehicle. Bass, of Hayden, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, a 72-year-old Altoona woman, and a passenger, also of Altoona, were injured in the crash and taken to UAB Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash happened roughly four miles north of Oneonta. State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.