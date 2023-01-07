TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One teen was killed and another was injured in a Tuscaloosa County crash early Saturday morning.

According to state troopers, a 17-year-old was killed when the vehicle they were riding in left the roadway and struck multiple trees around 12:31 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, another 17-year-old, was injured and taken to local hospital in unknown condition.

Troopers said neither were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and were ejected from the vehicle.

The crash happened on Bradley Road, roughly three miles south of Tuscaloosa.

Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.