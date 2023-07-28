BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead, and one is in critical condition after a crash on Old Tuscaloosa Highway in Jefferson County Friday morning.

At 2:48 a.m., deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Woodview Lane in unincorporated western Jefferson County to investigate a single vehicle crash. The vehicle, occupied by two women, had reportedly left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The 48-year-old driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel while The 56-year-old passenger was transported to UAB Hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated by the JCSO’s Traffic Reconstruction Team.