BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash in Birmingham left one person dead and another injured Thursday morning.

According to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, first responders were dispatched around 7:36 a.m. to an accident at I-59 Northbound and Messer Airport Highway.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No other information is available at this time.