BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car struck a utility pole Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Williams with Birmingham Fire and Rescue, a car was driving near the intersection of 4th Street West and 8th Avenue West and hit utility pole head-on at around 6:22 a.m. Two victims were found in the vehicle. One was taken to UAB Hospital in critical condition and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

