1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle wreck in Pinson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a three-vehicle wreck left one person dead and another injured Saturday night.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash on Pinson Valley Parkway near the intersection of Meadow Craft Road after receiving a report around 8:29 p.m.

Deputies found one person dead at the scene, another suffering from minor injuries and a third person uninjured. The injured person was transported to a local hospital.

According to JCSO, witnesses at the scene told deputies that the driver of one of the cars left the scene on foot.

