Weather ALERT: Bands of heavy rain, gusty winds and a few tornadoes move into Alabama from Ida

Tropical Storm Ida is now over western Mississippi, but it reaches all the way into Alabama. Outer feeder bands from Ida will spread across central Alabama for the next 2 days. Expect heavy rain, winds and tornadoes.

They will bring us heavy rain that could cause some flash flooding. Rain totals are expected to be around 2-6″+ across the viewing area. We could see rainfall rates of 2-3″ per hour in some of the heavier bands. The WPC has placed western Alabama in a Level 3/4 Moderate Risk for excessive rainfall/flooding, central Alabama in a Level 2/4 Slight Risk and eastern Alabama in a Level 1 Marginal Risk. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Tuesday evening for all of central Alabama.







Central Alabama will be in the favorable zone, northeast quadrant of Ida, for tornadoes to develop starting this afternoon and continuing through Tuesday midday. SPC has placed us in a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather and tornadoes today. All of central Alabama will be at a risk for the tornadoes. They will first start out across the western part of the state and spread eastward by Tuesday. You need to find ways to get weather warnings while you sleep so they can wake you up. Some of these tornadoes are possible overnight.

It will also be breezy with sustained winds of 10-20+ mph, and gusts to over 40 mph. This will cause some trees and power lines to go down. Expect power outages across the state over the next few days.





Timeline:

Monday Afternoon: outer bands move across central Alabama with heavy rain, gusty winds a few tropical tornadoes for western Alabama.

Monday Evening: More bands of heavy rain, gusty winds and an increased tropical tornado threat for western and central Alabama.

Monday Night: Heavy rain, gusty winds and still an increased tropical tornado threat for western and central Alabama.

Tuesday Morning: Heavy rain, gusty winds and tropical tornadoes across all of central Alabama.

Tuesday Afternoon: Rain bands move farther to the east as Ida moves north of Birmingham. Expect the heavy rain to be over eastern Alabama along with gusty winds and a few tornadoes.

Tuesday Evening: Light rain, a light breeze and the tornado threat is over.

Wednesday: Ida moves well northeast of Alabama. We have lingering wrap around clouds and a few showers. Drier air starts to move in behind the system as northerly winds return, and the humidity will start to drop by Wednesday night.

Please stay tuned to CBS 42 for weather updates on air, online and on our social media pages. Stay safe and be Weather Alert.

