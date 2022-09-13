A tropical wave is located SE of the Cabo Verde Islands, and it is producing disorganized showers and storms. Conditions will be only slightly favorable for development over the next 5 days as it moves to the west across the eastern Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

There is another tropical wave located well east of the Windward Islands. The area of showers and storms has become more organized. Additional development of this system could lead to a tropical depression over the next few days as it moves to the west. It will approach the Windward Islands by the end of the week. NHC is giving this disturbance a medium chance to develop in the next 5 days.