Two Tropical Storms, Two Tropical Waves to Watch in the Atlantic

At 4 PM CDT Tuesday, in the Atlantic, we have two active tropical storms & two active tropical waves being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

Starting with what’s closest to home…the first tropical wave being monitored is currently located about halfway between Bermuda & the Bahamas. This disturbance, while not likely to develop into anything particularly intense, is likely to track West towards the Carolinas over the next 3 to 5 days. In the process, some scattered showers & storms are likely for the region. However, current intensity guidance does NOT have this system becoming much stronger than a tropical depression. With all that being said, the National Hurricane Center currently gives this tropical wave a 40% chance of development.

Next, we have another tropical wave much farther away that’s about to come off the West African coast. This AEW (African Easterly wave) has a much higher 70% chance of development over the next 5 days. It’s likely that upon entering the Atlantic that this disturbance becomes Tropical Storm Sally, the 18th named storm of the 2020 season.

Farther out in the ocean, our two active tropical storms are still slowly churning Westward.

Tropical Storm Rene remains a weak, disorganized storm with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Currently, Rene is swiftly tracking West at 16 mph with a minimum central pressure of 1001mb.

Then we have Tropical Storm Paulette, which is a larger, more organized storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Paulette is currently tracking NW at 8 mph with a minimum central pressure of 995mb.

Both of these storms are expected to lift Northward & track into the open ocean of the North Atlantic, likely NOT impacting the United States. A lot can change within 5 days, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on them as they do so.

That’s all for now! Be sure to stay tuned for more tropical weather updates by following me on Twitter, @GriffinHardyWX. Have a great evening!