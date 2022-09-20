Hurricane Fiona is a Category 3 Major Hurricane with 115 mph winds sitting near Grand Turk Island. It will track to the NNW today and stay just east of the Bahamas. It will turn NNE on Wednesday and get stronger. The forecast calls for strengthening into a Category 4 hurricane. The hurricane will turn NE and will track near or over Bermuda as a Category 4 hurricane Thursday night. This could be very devastating for Bermuda. Once it passes Bermuda it will pick up speed and race to the NE and weaken on Friday. Then it is forecast to move near Nova Scotia as a Category 2 hurricane this weekend as it moves to the north. This could become one of the strongest hurricanes ever to make landfall in Nova Scotia.

Invest 97L has become Tropical Depression Eight over the Central Atlantic Ocean. It is forecast to get stronger and become Tropical Storm Gaston later today. The forecast calls for it to remain a tropical storm and will move north to northeast over the open water. This is not a threat to land.

There is a tropical wave (Invest 98L) located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. It is disorganized now, but gradual development is expected during the next few days as it moves to the west into the Windward Islands. A tropical depression could form by the end of this week once it is in the Eastern Caribbean.

Most of the forecast models take this system across the Caribbean and turn it to the NW into Yucatan or the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of NEXT WEEK as it moves along the southwestern side of the Bermuda High Pressure.

If the wind shear remains low, the water temperatures are VERY WARM and this system could quickly develop. At this time, models want to strengthen this into a tropical storm and eventually a hurricane over the Western Caribbean. They are also trending on taking it somewhere into the Gulf of Mexico.

•This will be something we will really need to closely watch next week. It could have an impact somewhere along the Gulf Coast from Texas to SE Florida by the end of NEXT WEEK.

•It is WAY too early to make a call on where it will end up. A lot has to happen before it would even get into the Gulf, and there is plenty of uncertainty:

-Will it survive in the Caribbean?

-How strong could be it be in the Caribbean?

-How strong will the area of high pressure be?

-Could it be steered farther west into the Yucatan instead?

-Of course there is a chance that it could not develop

Stay tuned and check back for updates here and on CBS 42.