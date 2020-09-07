Tropical Storms Paulette & Rene form; only four names left

At 4 p.m. CDT Monday, we now have two new tropical storms that have quickly developed in the Central Atlantic, becoming the 16th & 17th named storms of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season…

Tropical Storm Paulette–4 PM CDT Monday

First, we have Tropical Storm Paulette, located in the Central Atlantic. This storm evolved into a tropical storm earlier this morning, and is now slowly tracking Northwest at 3 mph. Currently, Paulette has a minimum central pressure of 1005mb and maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Tropical Storm Rene–4 PM CDT Monday

Next, we have Tropical Storm Rene, which rapidly developed into a tropical storm this afternoon after moving off the coast of Africa & through the Cape Verde island chain. Currently, Rene is tracking WNW at 12 mph with a minimum central pressure of 1001mb and maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecast tracks for Tropical Storms Paulette & Rene–4 PM CDT Monday

Here are the current forecast tracks for both of these storms. Paulette is expected to remain a tropical storm over the next 5 days, as it slowly drags NW through the open waters of the Atlantic. Farther away from us, Rene is expected to strengthen into a hurricane & lift Northwest into the North-Central Atlantic, likely NOT posing any direct threat to land.

Weak tropical wave near the Bahamas–4 PM CDT Monday

Meanwhile, closer to home, we still have one weak tropical wave being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for development. As of right now, however, this disturbance does not appear to pose any imminent threat to the mainland US. Another disturbance in Caribbean near Jamaica that was previously being monitored has now dissipated.

2020 Atlantic tropical cyclone names, as of September 7th, 2020

We’re now down to just four names left for the rest of the season. This means that once we get past Wilfred (which we almost certainly will, at this rate), we move onto the Greek alphabet for storm names–an event that hasn’t happened since the extraordinarily active season of 2005. The halfway point in the season, otherwise known as the historical “peak” of tropical activity, occurs on September 10th. This means we’re not quite past halfway done with hurricane season.

That’s all for now! Be sure to stay tuned for more tropical weather updates by following me on Twitter, @GriffinHardyWX. Have a great evening!