At 4 PM CDT Tuesday, in the Atlantic, we have two active tropical storms & two active tropical waves being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

Starting with what’s closest to home...the first tropical wave being monitored is currently located about halfway between Bermuda & the Bahamas. This disturbance, while not likely to develop into anything particularly intense, is likely to track West towards the Carolinas over the next 3 to 5 days. In the process, some scattered showers & storms are likely for the region. However, current intensity guidance does NOT have this system becoming much stronger than a tropical depression. With all that being said, the National Hurricane Center currently gives this tropical wave a 40% chance of development.