Tropical Storm Odette forms off the Mid-Atlantic Coast | Tracking the Tropics

4 pm CT Friday — Tropical Storm Odette has officially formed in the Western Atlantic Ocean, located about 350 miles East of Virginia Beach, VA. This storm is currently moving NE at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, and a minimum central pressure of 1010mb.

Fortunately, this storm is forecasted to NOT impact the mainland US, as it continues to track NE out into the open waters of the North Atlantic. Over the next 5 days, Odette will remain a tropical storm before eventually dissipating East of Newfoundland next week.

Elsewhere in the tropics, we still have two other areas of interest being monitored for possible development. These are located in the Central Atlantic, as two tropical waves coming off the West African coast continue to track West towards the Caribbean Sea. As of Friday afternoon, the lead wave has a high chance of development, while the secondary wave still has a low chance of development.

Should either of these waves develop, they would likely become Tropical Storm Peter — the next name on our list for 2021. We’ll be watching closely.

